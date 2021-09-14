£1.9m CT scanner replacement improve care at NHSGGC

One of two new CT scanners at NHSGGC

The project, which began in December last year, involved replacement of the existing scanners which have been in place since 2007, with newer, higher-specification machinery, which will provide higher-quality images while using lower doses of radiation.

However, while the work was going on, project managers at NHSGGC also took the opportunity to upgrade the facilities in the CT suite at Gartnavel.

This involved reconfiguring the entire area into a modern, more patient-focused environment, with better use of the available space resulting in a raft of improvements for patients, visitors and staff.

These included:

More space for each scanner, allowing for greater privacy for patients;

Enhanced waiting facilities for patients and visitors;

The ability to administer anaesthetics for patients who need them;

Upgraded facilities for staff, with improved clinical areas and new storage;

Lynn Ross, general manager for Diagnostic Imaging at NHSGGC, said: “Staff are delighted with the new space, when you compare the new facility to what we had before, it’s like night and day.

“I was already proud of the team for the fantastic care they provided, but this new space allows us to make things even better, giving great person-centred care in a modern, purpose-built environment.”

The CT Scanner unit at Gartnavel sees more than 11,000 patients a year, from across NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, and further afield, to support the regional and national services the health board provides.