A further public meeting has been organised in Lanark to discuss the future of the town's McClymont House care home.

The event will be staged in Lanark Memorial Hall on Tuesday, January 23, from 6.30pm to 8pm.

It comes after complaints were lodged about the last meetings – in the Harry Smith Complex on November 27 and 28 – not being publicised far enough in advance and in too small a venue.

Run by South Lanarkshire University Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP), the public meeting will ask the public for their views and insights on the future delivery of care in the home, as well as thoughts on sustainable and viable alternatives.

Craig Cunningham, HSCP head of commissioning and performance, said: “This public meeting is a key part of a wider programme of consultation concerning the future of McClymont House. In addition, we have been engaging with all residents, families, and staff directly.

“Our consultation is being undertaken in full compliance with national guidance, with impartiality reinforced under the oversight of an independent advisory panel. We recognise that consultation processes can be an anxious time and we are listening very carefully to all views. No decision has been taken.