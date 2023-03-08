Reece receives 300th kidney in landmark transplant

The Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow is celebrating its 300th successful kidney transplant operation.

Reece Sinclair, 11, was the recipient of the kidney, which was provided by an anonymous live donor.

After years of dialysis, Reece and his family have thanked the team at the RHC and the donor for changing his life. Just one month on from his transplant, Reece’s recovery has been remarkable and he cannot wait to get back swimming in the coming weeks.

His mum Mary, from Kirkintilloch, said: “The staff here for us are family, Reece has been here since he was a baby. They have been absolutely amazing. We would also like to thank the person who decided to donate their kidney, we can’t describe how big an impact this has had on Reece’s life. We can’t thank them enough for this.

“When Reece was born he didn’t have properly formed kidneys, one was too big and the other was too small, he also had bladder issues which caused urine infections and scarring on the kidneys.

“Throughout the years, we monitored his condition and levelled things out through diet and medication that lasted for a good few years, along with surgery. In recent years he was on dialysis, some of which was three days a week on the ward. It was a scary time, but in January this year, he received his new kidney from a live donor.

“It’s very important that people donate their organs if they can, it’s changed his life and the lives of the whole family. It’s been amazing, I didn’t expect him to recover so quickly. The day after his surgery, he looked so different, he looked so well.

“He has been restricted on his diet since he was three, so him being able to eat things that everyone else is having is amazing, it’s those small things that also make a huge difference.”

The transplant programme started in children’s hospitals in Glasgow back in 1977 and this landmark figure is also the first National Kidney Sharing Scheme transplant at the RHC.