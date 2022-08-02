Rise in probable suicides in Glasgow

There was a rise in the number of probable suicides in Glasgow in 2021, according to new data.

New figures from the National Records of Scotland show that there was a decrease in the number of probable suicides across Scotland last year, from 805 in 2020 to 753 in 2021.

However, the figure for Glasgow went up.

There were 106 probable suicides in Glasgow in 2021, up from 104 in 2020, and the same number as 2019.

There has been a rise in suicides in Glasgow.

It’s up a lot on 2015, when there were 69 probable suicides - the lowest on record - but down on 172, the record high, from 1979.

According to the National Records of Scotland, most of the national decrease in the past year can be attributed to a fall in female suicides, which decreased by 42 (18%). The rate of suicide in males was 3.2 times as high as the rate for females.

Suicide rates are highest between the ages of 25 and 64.

Julie Ramsay, head of vital events statistics, said: “The number of people dying from suicide fell to its lowest level since 2017.