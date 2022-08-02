Patient satisfaction with GP surgeries has slumped considerably across Scotland, results of an official Scottish Government health and care survey show.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The study also reveals the best and worst rated surgeries in Glasgow.

The latest Health and Care Experience survey for 2021/22 asked people across the country about what they think about their local GP practice.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Of those who responded, 67% said they had an overall positive experience provided by their GP practice, down 12% on the 2019/20 survey.

GP surgeries were rated by patients.

More than 130,000 people registered at GP practices in Scotland responded to the 2021/22 survey, giving an overall response rate of 24%.

The questionnaires were sent out in November 2021 and asked about people’s experiences over the previous 12 months.

Here we reveal the worst GP surgeries in Glasgow, according to the survey.

Practices have been ranked according to the percentage of people rating their overall experience as positive.

15. McGlone Medical Practice, Ballieston Health Centre - 53.2% positive

14. Peat Road Medical Practice, Pollok Health Centre - 52.9% positive

13. Drs Meek, Fox and Jamieson, Wallacewell Medical Centre - 52.5% positive

12. Drs Quigley, Canning, Wedlock and Rosiou, Thornliebank Health Centre - 51.7% positive

11. Butterbiggins Medical Centre, Butterbiggins Road - 49.2% positive

10. Eglinton Medical Centre, Eglinton Street - 47.9% positive

9. Dr Raheela Bhatti, Kyleakin Road - 47% positive

8. Fernbank Medical Centre, Fernbank Street - 46.9% positive

7. The Ker Practice, Croftfoot Road - 46.7% positive

6. Dr Gordon Campbell & Dr Kirsten Halsvedt, Milton Medical Centre - 45.7% positive

5. Dr S Ross, Shettleston Health Centre - 45.7% positive

4. Muirside Medical Practice, Baillieston Health Centre - 44.7% positive

3. Drs Dames & Lateef, Parkhead Health Centre - 42.2% positive

2. Castlemilk Group Practice, Castlemilk Health Centre - 38% positive