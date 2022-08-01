Patient satisfaction with GP surgeries has slumped considerably across Scotland, results of an official Scottish Government health and care survey show.

The study also reveals the best and worst rated surgeries in Glasgow.

The latest Health and Care Experience survey for 2021/22 asked people across the country about what they think about their local GP practice.

Of those who responded, 67% said they had an overall positive experience provided by their GP practice, down 12% on the 2019/20 survey.

This Shawlands surgery topped the list.

More than 130,000 people registered at GP practices in Scotland responded to the 2021/22 survey, giving an overall response rate of 24%.

The questionnaires were sent out in November 2021 and asked about people’s experiences over the previous 12 months.

Here we reveal the best GP surgeries in Glasgow, according to the survey.

Practices have been ranked according to the percentage of people rating their overall experience as either positive or negative.

20. Knightswood Medical Practice - 85.6% positive

19. Crookston Medical Practice - 85.7% positive

18. Broomhill Practice - 86.6% positive

17. Thurston Road Medical Practice - 86.6% positive

16. Drumchapel Medical Practice - 86.8% positive

15. David Elder Medical Practice - 86.9% positive

14. Drs Gaw & Esler - 87.9% positive

13. Dr A Khan - 88.3% positive

12. Dr D.S. Dhami - 88.7% positive

11. Drs Reid and MacLaren Partnership - 88.8% positive

10. Drs Melrose and Sharp Partnership - 90.1% positive

9. Drs Geddes & Partners - 90.4% positive

8. Drs McAlpine, Walker & Pettigrew - 90.6% positive

7. Dr Ho Chong Teck - 91.6% positive

6. Annfield Medical Centre - 91.9% positive

5. Balmore Surgery - 92.1% positive

4. Drs Hilary McNaughtan and Patrick J O’Neill - 92.3% positive

3. Dr A P Jackson & Partners - 93.4% positive

2. Dr Haggerty - 94.5% positive