The study also reveals the best and worst rated surgeries in Glasgow.
The latest Health and Care Experience survey for 2021/22 asked people across the country about what they think about their local GP practice.
Of those who responded, 67% said they had an overall positive experience provided by their GP practice, down 12% on the 2019/20 survey.
More than 130,000 people registered at GP practices in Scotland responded to the 2021/22 survey, giving an overall response rate of 24%.
The questionnaires were sent out in November 2021 and asked about people’s experiences over the previous 12 months.
Here we reveal the best GP surgeries in Glasgow, according to the survey.
Practices have been ranked according to the percentage of people rating their overall experience as either positive or negative.
20. Knightswood Medical Practice - 85.6% positive
19. Crookston Medical Practice - 85.7% positive
18. Broomhill Practice - 86.6% positive
17. Thurston Road Medical Practice - 86.6% positive
16. Drumchapel Medical Practice - 86.8% positive
15. David Elder Medical Practice - 86.9% positive
14. Drs Gaw & Esler - 87.9% positive
13. Dr A Khan - 88.3% positive
12. Dr D.S. Dhami - 88.7% positive
11. Drs Reid and MacLaren Partnership - 88.8% positive
10. Drs Melrose and Sharp Partnership - 90.1% positive
9. Drs Geddes & Partners - 90.4% positive
8. Drs McAlpine, Walker & Pettigrew - 90.6% positive
7. Dr Ho Chong Teck - 91.6% positive
6. Annfield Medical Centre - 91.9% positive
5. Balmore Surgery - 92.1% positive
4. Drs Hilary McNaughtan and Patrick J O’Neill - 92.3% positive
3. Dr A P Jackson & Partners - 93.4% positive
2. Dr Haggerty - 94.5% positive
1. Baker Street Surgery - 95.6% positive