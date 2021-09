Scotland’s animal welfare charity has teamed up with the University of Glasgow to offer neutering services at a reduced price to pet owners. Pic: Scottish SPCA

The procedures will be carried out by final year veterinary students from the University of Glasgow, under expert supervision from a fully qualified vet.

The scheme was previously only available to male and female cats and male dogs, but a limited number of female dog spay appointments can now be offered each week.

Due to space restrictions only dogs under 25kgs.