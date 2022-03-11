Second Covid booster for those most at risk​​​​​​​

People will be invited as they become eligible from at least 24 weeks after their last booster

In coming weeks, residents in care homes for older adults will be vaccinated, while adults aged 75 and over and individuals aged 12 and over will receive blue envelopes with appointment details.

These people will be invited as they become eligible from at least 24 weeks after their last booster, with the first groups receiving appointments from as early as this week.

This follows recent advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

There is no need to proactively contact the helpline as letters will arrive by post.

People should note that they have to wait until at least four weeks following a positive Covid-19 test before receiving their second booster.

Dr Emilia Crighton, Interim Director for Public Health at NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, said: “We know these high priority groups are at greater risk of serious illness from Covid-19, and following further advice from the JCVI, we are now offering a second booster dose of the vaccine to these people.

“Vaccination has been our most effective tool against coronavirus, and getting fully vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself, especially if you are at greater risk from the virus.