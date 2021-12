The number of Omicron cases in Glasgow is continuing to rise.

Data released by Public Health Scotland on Tuesday showed that there was 133 recorded cases in the city, up from 81 the day before.

There are now more Omicron cases in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde area than any other part of Scotland.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This graph shows how the Omicron variant has spread in Glasgow day-by-day since the first case was identified on November 30.

Loading....