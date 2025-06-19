Rabies is almost always fatal once symptoms appear 🏥

A tourist from Yorkshire has died after becoming infected with rabies, following contact with a stray dog during a holiday to Morocco.

Rabies is passed on through bites and scratches from an infected animal.

It is nearly always fatal, but post-exposure treatment is very effective at preventing disease if given quickly after exposure.

Health experts are warning tourists to be aware of the signs and when to seek medical help.

Rabies cases are rare in the UK as it does not circulate in wild or domestic animals, there have been no human cases of rabies acquired from animals other than bats since 1902, with the six cases of human rabies recorded between 2000 and 2024 associated with animal exposures abroad.

Rabies is common in other parts of the world, especially in Asia and Africa, with some popular tourist destinations being rabies hot spots. Health experts are urging tourists to familiarise themselves with the risks.

Dr Katherine Russell, Head of Emerging Infections and Zoonoses, at UKHSA, said: “If you are bitten, scratched or licked by an animal in a country where rabies is found then you should wash the wound or site of exposure with plenty of soap and water and seek medical advice without delay in order to get post-exposure treatment to prevent rabies.”

How do you get rabies?

Rabies is usually caught from a bite or scratch of an infected animal, it’s often spread by dogs, racoons, bats and foxes. You can also catch rabies if an infected animal licks your eyes, nose, mouth or an open wound.

It is rare, but incredibly serious, with rabies almost always fatal once symptoms appear.

Should you be worried about rabies when on holiday?

Health experts are asking people to be aware of the risks of rabies when travelling to countries where the virus is prevalent and asking tourists to avoid contact with dogs, cats and other animals wherever possible, and seek advice about the need for a rabies vaccine prior to travel.

Dr Chris Smith, Clinical Associate Professor, London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM), explained: “Rabies is a fatal but preventable disease. Although cases in UK travellers are very rare, this recent tragic case underscores the importance of awareness and timely treatment.

“Rabies is endemic in many parts of the world, including popular holiday destinations such as Morocco, Turkey, India, Thailand, the Philippines, and Indonesia. All human rabies cases reported in the UK since 1902 have been acquired abroad: typically through dog bites. Since 1946, 26 imported cases have been reported, with the most recent prior to this being in 2018, following a bite from a cat in Morocco.

“Travellers to countries where rabies is present should seek pre-travel advice regarding vaccination.

“Rabies is usually transmitted to humans through the bite or scratch of an infected animal, most often dogs, but also cats and bats. Even a minor scratch or lick on broken skin can pose a risk.

What are the symptoms of rabies?

Symptoms of rabies usually take three to 12 weeks to appear, but they can even appear after a few days or not for several months or years.

The NHS explain that symptoms include:

numbness or tingling where you were bitten or scratched

seeing things that are not there (hallucinations)

feeling very anxious or energetic

difficulty swallowing or breathing

being unable to move (paralysis)

Rabies is almost always fatal once symptoms appear, so it’s important that if you have been exposed that you seek medical treatment immediately - even if you are not showing any signs.

Dr Smith explains: “If exposed, immediate first aid is essential: the wound should be thoroughly washed with soap and water, and prompt post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) - including a course of rabies vaccinations and, in some cases, rabies immunoglobulin - should be sought. These interventions are highly effective when started early.”

Is there a vaccine for rabies?

Yes, there is a vaccine for rabies, it helps to prevent rabies and to help stop you getting symptoms if there's a chance you've been exposed.

The vaccine is not routinely given as part of the NHS vaccination schedule and is only recommended for people who at risk of getting rabies, through travelling abroad or their work.

