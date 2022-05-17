Siblings head for the coast to complete charity walk in memory of dad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lorna Thomson and Martin Hood will complete the John Muir Way on May 28 to raise funds for the British Heart Foundation in memory or their dad, James Hood

Lorna Thomson and Martin Hood have been walking each stage of the John Muir Way, which covers 134 miles from Helensburgh to Dunbar, in memory of their dad James Hood.

The John Muir Way was a favourite of James’s so completing it seemed like a fitting way to raise money for the charity, and on May 28 his children will tackle the 15 miles of the 10th and final stage from North Berwick to Dunbar.

Lorna said: “When our dad passed away suddenly from a cardiac arrest in October 2021 we knew we had to raise funds for the British Heart Foundation.

“Dad was a super-fit 72-year-old who walked the length and breadth of Scotland, so a walk was the obvious choice to honour him, and the British Heart Foundation the perfect charity.

“My brother Martin and I chose the John Muir Way to walk, as it was a favourite route of our dad's and we had heard so much about it

“We started our journey on May 16, 2021, and on each of the sections have been joined by various family and friends which has just been amazing.

"We have shared so many great moments chatting and laughing. It was lovely to walk with a few of Dad's friends too chatting about him.

"I don't have a favourite section as it's all been such a great experience, but seeing the three bridges in South Queensferry was certainly a sight to behold.

"The weather has been very kind to us too which adds to the joy.”

Martin added: It has been a great walk with so many things to see on the way.

"We’re looking forward to the last section and hopefully no blisters, and the money we've raised so far is fantastic."

The walk has so far raised £1,500 for the charity, and Lorna’s work, Asda, will make a donation from its community fund.

Lorna, who founded the Facebook group ‘walk, run, cycle in and around East Dunbartonshire’ to encourage people to get active, said: “We have a great group joining us for the final stage, with more family and friends meeting us at the end to celebrate.