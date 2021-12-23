We can confirm that this lifeline service which was re-introduced in November will remain open over the festive season during its usual hours of 9am to 9pm.
Those experiencing stress, anxiety or depression can find a listening ear at the end of the phone.
However, those on hand to help can also expertly guide callers to services which deal with the delivery of prescriptions, debt counselling and the allocation of food or toiletry parcels.
CHaT which is supported by the Scottish Government can be reached on 07940 569527 or by emailing [email protected]