Its army of volunteers have been making up food parcels and will continue to do so until Christmas.

The group felt that the town needed an extra food bank for those who have not managed to sign up to existing services being offered elsewhere.

Spokesman James McPhilemy from Cumbernauld Resilience said: "If you need to, please don't hesitate to drop-in between 5.30pm and 7.15pm any Monday.

It’s also stressed that the wider Cumbernauld public have a part to play here if they are able to hand over some vital items at a time of need.