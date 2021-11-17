Its army of volunteers have been making up food parcels and will continue to do so until Christmas.
The group felt that the town needed an extra food bank for those who have not managed to sign up to existing services being offered elsewhere.
Spokesman James McPhilemy from Cumbernauld Resilience said: "If you need to, please don't hesitate to drop-in between 5.30pm and 7.15pm any Monday.
It’s also stressed that the wider Cumbernauld public have a part to play here if they are able to hand over some vital items at a time of need.
James explained: “If you are able to make a small donation of non-perishable food items or toiletries then you can do so at the same time and venue as the foodbank or by contacting us via our Facebook page at: Facebook.com/CumbernauldResilience.”