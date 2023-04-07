Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago Wife of Sex Pistols star John Lydon dies
6 minutes ago Port of Dover chaos: holidaymakers face 90 minute waits
2 hours ago Huge fire engulfs UK Jaguar Land Rover showroom
3 hours ago 12 year-old boy charged with murder of 60 year-old woman
4 hours ago New banknotes with image of King Charles not ready for circulation
4 hours ago 9 alternative UK ferry ports to avoid Dover

Spring booster programme for coronavirus gets underway in South Lanarkshire

Residents in care homes for older adults will be the first to receive their spring Covid-19 booster as the spring booster programme gets underway.

By Julie Currie
Published 7th Apr 2023, 11:36 BST

The spring booster dose will be offered to those aged 75 and over, and individuals aged five and over with a weakened immune system. Everyone eligible will receive an appointment over the coming months as the spring programme will run until June.

Tobias Tipper, lead for Lanarkshire’s vaccination programme, said: “Covid-19 is still with us so it’s really important that anyone aged 75 and over or any individual aged five and over with a weakened immune system gets their spring booster.

“Booster doses are safe, effective, and help to top up your protection against serious illness from the virus.

Most Popular
NHS Lanarkshire Covid-19 spring booster campaign is now underway.NHS Lanarkshire Covid-19 spring booster campaign is now underway.
NHS Lanarkshire Covid-19 spring booster campaign is now underway.

“Prioritising those most at risk has been the approach from the outset and the latest guidance from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) is that a further spring dose is required as protection fades over time. This is why a spring booster vaccination is needed.

“If you receive an appointment with an unsuitable date, time or venue, please reschedule it online or by calling the helpline 0800 030 8013. This will allow us to give your appointment to someone else.

“The spring booster programme is key to protecting the most vulnerable among us and I’d like to thank our vaccinators, support staff and all those who continue to come forward.”

For more, visit www.nhsinform.scot/spring-coronavirus-covid-19-booster.

Covid-19Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation