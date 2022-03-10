Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has said voiced his concern over the increasing number of Covid cases in Scotland, as case numbers continue to rise in Glasgow.

The latest data from Public Health Scotland shows that there were 5955 Covid-19 cases were identified in Glasgow between February 28 and March 6.

There has been a trend of steady increases over the last month. Our previous update, covering February 20 to 26, showed 4729 cases, while the week before that there had been 4604 cases.

Mr Yousaf said that the rising Scottish figures show that “Covid is still with us” as he reported a jump in the number of hospital admissions as a result of the virus.

Scottish comparison

While numbers are steadily rising in Glasgow, the city actually has one of the lowest Covid-19 case rates in Scotland.

There have been 936 cases per 100,000 residents, compared to the 2312 per 100,000 in the Orkney Islands, which tops the table.

Areas around Glasgow also show much higher Covid rates. East Dunbartonshire is fourth in the table, East Renfrewshire is fifth and West Dunbartonshire 15th.

Biggest Glasgow hotspots

While case numbers in Glasgow are rising, not each area is experiencing such a high level of growth.

Here are the top 10 Covid-19 hotspots in Glasgow.

10. Muirend and Old Cathcart - 1373 cases per 100,000 people

9. Blackhill and Barmulloch East - 1387 cases per 100,000 people

8. Pollok South and West - 1399 cases per 100,000 people

7. Kelvindale - 1406 cases per 100,000 people

6. Milton West - 1418 cases per 100,000 people

5. Nitshill - 1432 cases per 100,000 people

4. Carmunnock North - 1466 cases per 100,000 people

3. Knightswood West - 1487 cases per 100,000 people

2. Baillieston West - 1517 cases per 100,000 people