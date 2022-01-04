Specialist advisors who are drawn from a mental health, counselling or social work background are on hand to offer assistance out-of-hours that could make a big difference to callers undergoing a tough time.

The service which is aimed at over 16s in Scotland operates from 6pm to 2am on weekdays and from 6pm to 6am Monday to Fridays. It can be reached via 0800 83 85 87.

Readers are also reminded that The Samaritans operate on a 24-hour basis and the service is also free and in confidence.