Vaccines required for travel feature heavily and will be provided by community pharmacies for free. These include vaccines for Hepititis A, Typhoid and Cholera.

Dr Mark Russell, Associate Medical Director, Health and Social Care North Lanarkshire, said: “These changes are happening across all Scottish health boards as part of the GP contract.

"With travel restrictions easing more people are planning to travel to destinations around the world.”

Some travellers may need vaccines and anti-malarials which are not provided free of charge Pharmacies may provide this service for a fee.

For more information on guidelines for each country, see www.fitfortravel.nhs.uk