Tackle the winter blues in your local library

East Dunbartonshire residents are being offered the chance to try and tackle the winter blues at their local library thanks to an innovative scheme from EDLC.

The new service is set to go live shortly

East Dunbartonshire Libraries have teamed up with LUSH this January for the launch of their new light therapy initiative.

Reduced exposure to sunlight during the shorter winter days and indoor working can disrupt our body clocks, and may contribute to Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) or winter blues.

Light therapy lamps have been found to help lift mood, boost concentration, restore natural energy and treat the symptoms of SAD. East Dunbartonshire Libraries are the first Scottish library service to offer this as part of library membership.

Residents will be able to book 30 minute sessions of light therapy as part of their membership starting from 16 January 2023. The date, also known as Blue Monday, will kick off a week of Wellness activities, displays and promotions across the libraries with free LUSH goodie bags available for library visitors (on a first come, first served basis).

Lamps will be at the following libraries: Bearsden, Bishopbriggs, Lennoxtown, Milngavie and William Patrick Library in Kirkintilloch, and can be booked between the hours of 10am-12noon via Eventbrite or by contacting the library directly.

EDLC Chair Jim Neill, said, "EDLC is committed to providing services and resources which promote positive mental health and wellbeing for all.

"Looking after our minds is just as important as looking after our bodies.

"The light produced simulates the sunlight that's missing during the darker winter months and some people with SAD find that light therapy can help improve their mood considerably.

"This launch will kick off a week of Wellness activities across our libraries."

The Lumie light therapy lamps were acquired thanks to funding from East Dunbartonshire Voluntary Action (EDVA).

