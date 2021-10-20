For it has emerged that one million vaccinations have now been administered to date.

This figure includes first and second doses as well as boosters and third doses for people who are immunosuppressed.

The process for patients in both Cumbernauld and Kilsyth started in the wider public sphere in February at the Muirfield Centre but has now moved across the town centre longer term to The Link Centre.

Tom Elrick, General Manager for the covid-19 vaccination programme in Lanarkshire, said: “Reaching a million doses is an incredible achievement and would not have been possible without the continued dedication and hard work of our NHS and council colleagues.

"I would also like to say thank you to our local communities for continuing to attend their vaccination appointments to help protect themselves and their friends and families. The roll-out of the covid-19 vaccine has been the largest every vaccination programme delivered by NHS Lanarkshire. While it hasn’t been without its challenges, our staff continue to work tirelessly to make sure clinics run as smoothly as possible.”