Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Brits in Sudan to be evacuated on a ‘vulnerability basis’
29 minutes ago Sainsbury’s cuts cost of more items for Nectar customers
1 hour ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
3 hours ago Government website error causes emergency alert confusion
3 hours ago Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe becomes a dad
4 hours ago Actor, activist and ‘Banana Boat’ singer Harry Belafonte dead at 96

Thanks for caring for Lanarkshire's most vulnerable for half a century

A special event has marked half a century of providing a kindly listening ear to Lanarkshire folk who have had no-one to turn to in their hour of need.

By The Newsroom
Published 25th Apr 2023, 15:30 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 15:30 BST
By Clare GrantBy Clare Grant
By Clare Grant

Provost of North Lanarkshire Kenneth Duffy, Provost of South Lanarkshire Margaret Cooper and Depute Lieutenants Shuming Kong and Dr William Young joined Samaritans volunteers in Hamilton to celebrate the Lanarkshire branch’s 50th anniversary.

Provost Duffy said: “I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to everyone involved in the Samaritans Lanarkshire on its 50th anniversary of providing invaluable support to the people of Lanarkshire.

"Its dedication and commitment to helping those in need have undoubtedly made a significant impact on the lives of many individuals and families in our community.

Most Popular

The Samaritans has been a beacon of hope for those who may be struggling with mental health challenges or facing difficult times. The selfless work of your volunteers has touched countless lives and provided a vital lifeline for those in need.”

Each day, people who are lonely, desperate, or struggling turn to Samaritans in search of compassion and support.

Neil Mathers, Executive Director of Samaritans Scotland, added: “We are incredibly proud that our Lanarkshire branch has been providing lifesaving emotional support for 50 years.

“Every volunteer who has dedicated their time there over the last five decades has helped ensure a listening ear is always available when people need it most.

“My heartfelt thanks go to all Samaritans volunteers in Lanarkshire, past and present, who have helped us reduce the number of lives lost to suicide.”

“It was an honour to be able to pay tribute to the tremendous work the Lanarkshire Samaritans have been doing for the past 50 years. Their dedication to helping people who may be at the lowest points in their lives cannot be underestimated.

“Mental health problems are now much more understood than when the branch began their work, but their work is more vital than ever.”

The Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123 free or emailed on [email protected] where a response will be provided within several days.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Related topics:The SamaritansWilliam Young