A special event has marked half a century of providing a kindly listening ear to Lanarkshire folk who have had no-one to turn to in their hour of need.

By Clare Grant

Provost of North Lanarkshire Kenneth Duffy, Provost of South Lanarkshire Margaret Cooper and Depute Lieutenants Shuming Kong and Dr William Young joined Samaritans volunteers in Hamilton to celebrate the Lanarkshire branch’s 50th anniversary.

Provost Duffy said: “I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to everyone involved in the Samaritans Lanarkshire on its 50th anniversary of providing invaluable support to the people of Lanarkshire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Its dedication and commitment to helping those in need have undoubtedly made a significant impact on the lives of many individuals and families in our community.

“The Samaritans has been a beacon of hope for those who may be struggling with mental health challenges or facing difficult times. The selfless work of your volunteers has touched countless lives and provided a vital lifeline for those in need.”

Each day, people who are lonely, desperate, or struggling turn to Samaritans in search of compassion and support.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Neil Mathers, Executive Director of Samaritans Scotland, added: “We are incredibly proud that our Lanarkshire branch has been providing lifesaving emotional support for 50 years.

“Every volunteer who has dedicated their time there over the last five decades has helped ensure a listening ear is always available when people need it most.

“My heartfelt thanks go to all Samaritans volunteers in Lanarkshire, past and present, who have helped us reduce the number of lives lost to suicide.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It was an honour to be able to pay tribute to the tremendous work the Lanarkshire Samaritans have been doing for the past 50 years. Their dedication to helping people who may be at the lowest points in their lives cannot be underestimated.

“Mental health problems are now much more understood than when the branch began their work, but their work is more vital than ever.”