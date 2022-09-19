The McKie's have now raised more than £43,000 for the Brain Tumour Charity.

So far the McKie's have raised £43,000

The McKie family from Milngavie had organised a fundraising Event in Dobbies Milngavie running between Wednesday 14 to Sunday, September 18, in a tribute to their 32-year-old Son Graham.

Graham was diagnosed with an inoperable and incurable Glioblastoma grade 4 brain tumour on January 11, 2006 before passing peacefully surrounded by his family seven months later on August 11.

In what must be one of the most horrible twists of fate, Graham's second Cousin, Claire, 27, also died of a recurring brain tumour in 2016 leaving a young child Sophie now being cared for by her Grandparents.

The family pictured together

Don and Rachel McKie now organise various fundraising activities benefiting the Brain Tumour Charity and at the same time are helping raise awareness in the community of brain tumours.

Rachel said: “Brain tumours are the biggest cancer killer of children and the under 40's, and to date, there is still no cure for this dreadful disease.

"And as Graham's heartbroken family, we are very passionate about raising funds and awareness these last 16 years raising an amazing amount of just over £43,000 from family, friends, strangers, and for the last many years, Customers of Dobbies Garden Centre.

As it's our 50th Golden Wedding Anniversary this year on September 23, we are both taking part in the Brain Tumour Charity Twilight Walk, "Walk it Your Way" in Blackpool along with our family.

"We are planning to walk a total of 50 miles and to help raise even more funds for the amazing charity we have set up a just giving page at: www.justgiving.com/BraveHeartGraham.

"Anyone can donate and no matter the amount, every single penny counts.