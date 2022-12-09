A further award from The National Lottery Improving Lives Community Fund means the Compassionate Lanarkshire (CLAN) project can continue for the next three years.

The award has also been matched with funding from the South Lanarkshire Health and Social Care Partnership.

CLAN is a partnership project between St Andrew’s, Kilbryde and Strathcarron Hospices which aims to support vulnerable and isolated individuals and families in Lanarkshire affected by a life-limiting illness including cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart disease and progressive neurological conditions.

The project offers emotional, therapeutic and practical support to help individuals and families identify, value and build on their strengths to achieve the best possible quality of life.

CLAN team have already helped almost 1000 people and look forward to helping many more.

Joy Farquharson, St Andrew’s Hospice chief executive and strategic lead for the project, said: “The three hospices which make up the CLAN partnership are delighted that we have received funding to continue the service across Lanarkshire over the next three years.

"CLAN helps individuals with life-limiting conditions to remain at home for as long as they can, living as well as they can and provides ongoing support to carers to allow them to fulfil their caring role.

“In addition to our CLAN co-ordinators, link workers and complementary therapists, we need volunteer befrienders to join each Hospice’s team to provide friendship, support and short-term respite for some of our service users.

"If you can spare an hour or two each week to provide companionship and a listening ear to those living with a life-limiting illness, we’d love to hear from you. Please contact the CLAN team at your local hospice to find out more.”

CLAN teams work with clients and carers in their own homes to identify and build on their strengths, increase knowledge and understanding, manage stress and anxiety, enhance resilience, improve emotional health and well-being, identify and access services and supports – all with the aim of reducing isolation, loneliness and anticipatory grief.

Claire Rae, head of health and social care at South Lanarkshire HSCP, said: “We and our colleagues at North Lanarkshire HSCP are committed to supporting the well-being of our communities through all stages of their lives.

"We very much look forward to Compassionate Lanarkshire informing wider developments in palliative care for the benefit of local people. Congratulations to the teams across all three hospices on their success in securing this funding.”

Over the first three years of the project, despite the pandemic, CLAN supported just under 1000 individuals with life-limiting conditions and their carers.

Kate Still, National Lottery Community Fund Scotland chairwoman, added: “National Lottery funding can make amazing things happen in local communities.

"This project is a great example of community activity in action, showing just what can be achieved when people come together for a common cause or to help others.

