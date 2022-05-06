Visitors welcomed back to NHSGGC’s hospitals

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gartnavel General is among the hospitals which are now now allowing patients to receive two visitors at time

Family members or friends can visit two at a time; however in some hospitals due to the ward environment people are asked to visit individually at the current time.

New visiting arrangements are as follows:

Up to two visitors at a time; the visitors can change – Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Gartnavel General Hospital, New Victoria Hospital, Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre, Royal Hospital for Children, burns and plastics wards in the Glasgow Royal Infirmary, all mental health wards, all maternity wards.

One visitor at a time; the visitor can change – Glasgow Royal Infirmary, Stobhill Ambulatory Care Hospital, Royal Alexandra Hospital, Lightburn Hospital, Vale of Leven Hospital, Inverclyde Royal Hospital.

In wards where a Covid-19 outbreak is being managed, essential visiting may be reintroduced on a temporary basis to help protect staff, patients and visitors until the situation can be resolved.

Patients with particularly high risk of infection will continue to have visiting arrangements discussed as part of individual risk assessments.

Jennifer Rodgers, deputy nurse Director at NHSGGC, said: “We know how important it is for people in hospital to have support from the people who matter most to them.

"The move to restrict visiting was only ever temporary and in light of the reducing impact of Covid-19 we’ve worked as quickly as possible to welcome increased support and presence from family members in our hospitals.

“We are delighted to welcome visitors back to all our hospital wards, but ask them to remain cautious and follow all the safety measures and guidance.”

Before you visit undertake a Lateral Flow Test to help ensure you do not have Covid-19. You can order these on the Scottish Government’s website or by calling 119.

Unless exempt, you are strongly recommended to wear a face mask throughout your visit.