Motherwell Library

Get Walking Lanarkshire hosts free, friendly walks lasting no longer than an hour and they are led by trained volunteers.

Walking Lanarkshire co-ordinator Paula Hubens said: “As restrictions ease further and we head into the peak summer months, now is the best time to join your local health walk.

"Our walk leaders and walkers are excited to welcome new people along to the walks and for them to reap the social, mental and physical health benefits from getting outdoors and walking with others.

"All health walks follow the Covid 19 government guidelines and we hope this will provide new walkers with the reassurance they need.”

The walks must be pre-booked and run as follows:

- Mondays, 1.00pm Uddingston, View Café, Old Edinburgh Road.- Tuesdays, 11.00am Motherwell, Health and Wellness Hub, Albert Street. 1.00pm Bellshill, Orbiston Neighbourhood Centre, Busby Road, 6.30pm Newarthill, Newarthill Community Centre, High Street.- Wednesdays, 10.30am Motherwell, Motherwell Library.

11.00am, various meeting points, please visit website for details- Fridays, 10.00am Bellshill, Bellshill’s library.