Tuberculosis (TB) cases have increased in the UK.

Worryingly, there has also been a rise in drug-resistant TB cases.

TB is preventable and curable, with 84.4% of patients completing treatment within 12 months.

The symptoms of TB can be similar to the symptoms of Covid, experts are warning members of the public to remain vigilant.

Cases of Tuberculosis (TB) have been increasing in the UK, with numbers rising by 13.6% according to the latest data from the Health and Security Agency (UKHSA).

There were 5,490 TB cases in 2024, compared to 4,831 in 2023. The area with the highest regional rate of infections is London at 20.6 per 100,000, followed by the West Midlands at 11.5 per 100,000.

Of the number of cases in 2024, 82% were in those born outside of the UK, but there was an increase in both UK-born and non-UK-born patients.

Often thought of as a Victorian disease, TB is preventable and curable, with 84.4% of patients completing treatment within 12 months. However, there has been a worrying increase in the number of drug-resistant cases, which require longer and more complex treatment.

The symptoms of TB can be similar to those of Covid, with anyone who has had a continuous cough for longer than three weeks advised to speak to their GP if they think they could be at risk.

TB levels in England increased by 13.6% last year. | Pexels, Vlada Karpovich

Dr Esther Robinson, Head of the TB Unit at UKHSA, said: “TB is preventable and curable but, with rates increasing, it remains a serious public health issue. We must act fast to break transmission chains through rapid identification and treatment.

“It’s important to remember that not every persistent cough, along with a fever, is caused by flu or Covid. A cough that usually has mucus and lasts longer than 3 weeks can be caused by a range of other issues, including TB. Please speak to your GP if you think you could be at risk – particularly if you have recently moved from a country where TB is more common.”

What are the symptoms of tuberculosis?

The symptoms of TB tend to come on gradually. They include a cough that lasts for longer than three weeks and involves mucus or mucus with blood in it, fatigue, loss of appetite or weight loss, and feeling generally unwell. Unlike Covid symptoms, you will not experience a change in taste or sense of smell.

What are the symptoms of Covid?

The symptoms of Covid include a new continuous cough, a high temperature, or a change in your taste or smell. The new variants Stratus and Nimbus, which have been behind a rise in cases, also have additional symptoms, with many patients reporting a hoarse throat or a razor blade feeling in the throat.

Who is eligible for the TB vaccine?

The TB vaccine is called the BCG. It is no longer routinely given as part of the NHS vaccination schedule. It is only offered for those who are at higher risk of getting TB, including some babies and children, people at high risk of TB through their work, people travelling abroad, and those arriving from certain countries.

You can find out more about TB, signs and symptoms, and who is eligible for the vaccine at NHS.UK.