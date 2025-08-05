Listeria can cause life-threatening complications 🚨

Spinach and mixed leaves are being recalled due to a Listeria contamination.

The Food Standards Agency has warned the public not to eat any of the eight contaminated products.

Listeria is a rare infection that can cause serious complications.

Spinach and mixed salad leaves are being recalled from supermarkets after Listeria was detected.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has warned the public not to eat any of the eight contaminated products from McCormack Family Farms, and instead return them for a full refund.

Listeria can cause serious complications in those who are more vulnerable, including meningitis and sepsis.

The latest news comes after the Food Standards Agency Ireland confirmed their National Outbreak Control Team was currently investigating a Listeria outbreak in July after the death of an adult.

Spinach and Mixed Leaves products have been recalled after being contaminated with Listeria. | Pexels, Edward Jenner

What is Listeria?

Listeria is a bacteria that can cause the infection Listeriosis through the contamination of food. If you eat food contaminated with Listeria, you are at risk of catching the bacteria and developing an infection.

Listeria is a rare infection, and whilst it is usually not serious for most people, for those more vulnerable, it can have life-threatening complications.

What food products have been recalled?

McCormack Family Farms is recalling Spinach and Mixed Leaves products contaminated with Listeria in Northern Ireland.

The contaminated products include:

McCormack Family Farms Spinach / Baby Leaves, 500g, Best before 27/07/2025 28/07/2025 29/07/2025 30/07/2025

McCormack Family Farms Spinach / Baby Leaves, 100g, Batch code JC199 JC200 JC202 JC203 JC205 JC207, Best before 25/07/2025 26/07/2025 27/07/2025 28/07/2025 29/07/2025 30/07/2025 01/08/2025 03/08/2025

McCormack Family Farms Spinach / Baby Leaves, 200g, Batch code JC199 JC200 JC202 JC203 JC205 JC206 JC207, Best before 25/07/2025 26/07/2025 27/07/2025 28/07/2025 29/07/2025 30/07/2025 01/08/2025 02/08/2025 03/08/2025 04/08/2025.

McCormack Family Farms Mixed Leaves, 75g, Batch code JC199 JC202 JC204 JC205, Best before 26/07/2025 29/07/2025 31/07/2025 02/08/2025 03/08/2025.

McCormack Family Farms Energise Super Mix, 100g, Batch code JC199 JC203 JC205, Best before 28/07/2025 29/07/2025 30/07/2025 03/08/2025.

McCormack Family Farms Irish Spinach Leaves, 250g, Best before 25/07/2025 26/07/2025 27/07/2025 28/07/2025 29/07/2025 30/07/2025.

McCormack Family Farms Rocket Leaves, 75g, Batch code JC204 JC206, Best before 31/08/2025 03/08/2025.

McCormack Family Farms Family Pack Lettuce, 200g, Batch code JD205 JC212, Best before 02/08/2025 03/08/2025 09/08/2025 10/08/2025.

If you have bought the above products, the FSA is warning you not to eat them. Instead, return them for a full refund.

What are the symptoms of Listeria?

Listeria symptoms can be similar to the flu and include a high temperature, muscle aches or pain, chills, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea. In rare cases, it can cause serious complications such as meningitis or sepsis.

Some people are more vulnerable to listeria infections, including those over 65 years of age, pregnant women, babies less than one month old, and people with weakened immune systems.

Why is Listeria dangerous?

Listeria is not usually serious for most people; however, the risk of getting seriously ill can increase with age, with those who are over 65 more susceptible.

If you get listeriosis while you're pregnant, there is a risk it could cause miscarriage or stillbirth. Whilst it can sometimes cause life-threatening complications such as sepsis or meningitis in babies and those with a weakened immune system.

You can find out more about the risks of Listeria at the Food Standards Agency.