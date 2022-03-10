Putting on a face mask before entering a shop has become part of normal life.

For the last two years, little things like the use of face masks, filling in contract tracing forms at restaurants and trying to give people space on buses and trains, have become part of everyday life.

But, later this month, the rules are going to be changing and we’ll be getting back to the old ‘normal’.

When do the face mask rules end?

The current rules mean that you have to wear a face covering whenever you enter an indoor public setting, whether it be a shopping centre, restaurant, cafe, church or train.

This will be changing soon.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced last month that current Scottish Covid restrictions around face masks and coverings will be removed as legal rules in the country ease.

Face masks will no longer be legally required to be worn in indoor public settings such as hospitality, health care settings and public transport from Monday, March 21, instead changing to guidance.

But the First Minister stated that the wearing of face coverings in shops and other indoor public places will still be “strongly recommended” by the Scottish Government.

The removal of face covering rules in Scotland will see the country’s Covid rules change to match those in England, where face masks have not been legally required in indoor public settings since the end of January.

The end to face mask rules in Scotland on March 21 will also be joined by the lifting of legal requirements on businesses, service providers and places of worship to heed Scottish Government Covid guidance and collect and retain customer contact details for contact tracing purposes.

Do I still have to self-isolate?

Ms Sturgeon also announced that while legal requirements would be eased, rules around testing and self-isolation will remain in place.