Putting on a face mask before entering a shop has become part of normal life.

For the last two years, little things like the use of face masks, filling in contract tracing forms at restaurants and trying to give people space on buses and trains, have become part of everyday life.

Unfortunately, we’ll have to wear them for a little longer than hoped.

When do the face mask rules end?

The current rules mean that you have to wear a face covering whenever you enter an indoor public setting, whether it be a shopping centre, restaurant, cafe, church or train.

It was hoped this would be changing soon - but now we’re going to have to wait a little.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced last month that current Scottish Covid restrictions around face masks and coverings would be removed in March as legal rules in the country ease.

Face masks were supposed to no longer be legally required to be worn in indoor public settings such as hospitality, health care settings and public transport from Monday, March 21, instead changing to guidance.

At this time, the First Minister stated that the wearing of face coverings in shops and other indoor public places will still be “strongly recommended” by the Scottish Government.

However, in the last Covid update from Nicola Sturgeon (March 15), she announced that the legal requirement to wear face masks will continue.

This is because of a surge in Covid-19 cases, particularly of the BA.2 strain.

She said that the decision will be reviewed in two weeks and expects that the legal restrictions will be lifted at the start of April.

What are the self isolation rules in Scotland?

Ms Sturgeon also announced that while legal requirements would be eased, rules around testing and self-isolation will remain in place.