When can we stop wearing face masks in Scotland? New date set for rule change

Putting on a face mask before entering a shop has become part of normal life.

For the last two years, little things like the use of face masks, filling in contract tracing forms at restaurants and trying to give people space on buses and trains, have become part of everyday life.

Unfortunately, we’ll have to wear them for a little longer than hoped.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When do the face mask rules end?

The current rules mean that you have to wear a face covering whenever you enter an indoor public setting, whether it be a shopping centre, restaurant, cafe, church or train.

Thankfully, after two years of this being part of everyday, the rules will be changing soon.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced this week that the legal requirements on wearing face coverings will come to an end over the coming weeks.

Special SSP rules for Covid were brought in to keep sick people at home at the start of the pandemic (image: Getty Images)

From next Monday, it won’t be a requirement to wear face coverings in places of worship, or while attending a marriage ceremony or civil partnership registering, a funeral service.

Wider legal requirements, those applying to shops and public transport, will end on April 18.

“This phased approach strikes, I think, a sensible balance between our desire to end this one remaining legal measure, and the common sense for continued caution, not least for the sake of the NHS while this wave of the infection does subside,” Ms Sturgeon said.

While Covid-19 case numbers are high, she said there were ‘grounds for optimism’ that the latest wave had peaked.

What are the self isolation rules in Scotland?

Ms Sturgeon also announced that while legal requirements would be eased, rules around testing and self-isolation will remain in place.