When can we stop wearing face masks in Scotland? New rules on wearing masks indoors

For the last two years, little things like the use of face masks, filling in contract tracing forms at restaurants and trying to give people space on buses and trains, have become part of everyday life.
But those rules are changing on Monday (April 18).
Can I stop wearing a mask?
The old rules meant that you had to wear a face covering whenever you entered an indoor public setting, whether it be a shopping centre, restaurant, cafe, church or train.
Thankfully, after two years of this being part of everyday, those rules are changing.
As of Monday, it will no longer be a legal requirement that you have to wear a mask - whether that’s in a restaurant, in a shop, or on public transport.
This will change to guidance.
Rules have already been eased on wearing face coverings in places of worship, or while attending a marriage ceremony or civil partnership registering, a funeral service.
“This phased approach strikes, I think, a sensible balance between our desire to end this one remaining legal measure, and the common sense for continued caution, not least for the sake of the NHS while this wave of the infection does subside,” Ms Sturgeon said when announcing the plans.
While Covid-19 case numbers are high, she said there were ‘grounds for optimism’ that the latest wave had peaked.
What are the self isolation rules in Scotland?
Ms Sturgeon also announced that while legal requirements would be eased, rules around testing and self-isolation will remain in place.
She said that the self-isolation period itself, currently either seven or 10 days depending on vaccination status, will remain under review and people who test positive for coronavirus will still be asked to self-isolate in Scotland.