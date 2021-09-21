Baldernock tartan on show

Baldernock tartan launch

Deputy Provost of EDC Gary Pews, Rona MacKay MSP and Amy Callaghan MP joined many local residents as the tartan was shown to the community for the first time.

The evening was introduced by Fiona Howie, who first had the idea of a district tartan for Baldernock then Niall Logan gave a talk outlining the historical inspiration behind his design for the tartan, which was chosen by popular vote in a community competition.

Throws, wraps and scarves were available to purchase on the night and were soon sold out, with orders being taken for further sales.

It was generally agreed that the tartan was not only attractive, but a great achievement for a small parish.