Eastwood MSP opposed to development plans for Crookfur Park

Jackson Carlaw at Crookfur Park

In March, it came to light the council had been in discussions to lease the grass pitches to St Cadoc’s YC who wish to develop the land into two new artificial football parks and associated infrastructure.

Before the Scottish Parliament election in May, Mr Carlaw made the commitment to local residents that he would seek to engage widely with the community on the proposals if re-elected.

Mr Carlaw initiated his own public consultation in June with questionnaires sent to 2094 households in the vicinity of Crookfur Park and all residents in the constituency who had an interest in the plans were able to complete the survey online.

The paper surveys generated a significant response rate with 1 in 5 people (20.2 percent) returning the questionnaire and the overwhelming majority of participants stated they are against the development proposals at Crookfur Park with more than 3 in 4 people (77 percent) opposing the plans.

The results show that 68 percent of respondents believe a different site should be identified for the football club’s proposals and Mr Carlaw has written to council leader Tony Buchanan to demand it rules out development on Crookfur Park.

Mr Carlaw said: The responses to my public consultation demonstrate there is significant opposition to the plans for development and I am clear that Crookfur Park must remain as a valued greenspace for all local people to enjoy.

“The council has a track record of putting our much-treasured local greenspaces at risk, and I am calling on the leader to remove any possibility that Crookfur Park could be lost to development and to commit his administration to retaining the land as a local greenfield site.