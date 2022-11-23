Glasgow Heritage: These 11 historic Glasgow buildings are at risk of vanishing forever

Looking back down the decades, it seems fair to say Glasgow has a patchy record when it comes to preservation of its built heritage.

From over-zealous slum clearances, and downright neglect, to questionable planning decisions, (often suspicious) fires, and the construction of motorways through once bustling and architecturally valuable neighbourhoods, the city fathers haven’t always got it right.

And, sadly, a quick virtual thumb through the Buildings at Risk Register for Scotland tells us that mistakes continue to be made and feet continue to be dragged.

Join us as we take a closer look at 11 historic Glasgow structures that are under threat of vanishing forever unless something is done.

1. Former Caledonia Road United Presbyterian Church Another Alexander "Greek" Thomson classic that is under threat, this striking edifice dates from 1856, but sadly stands today as a stabilised ruin. Photo: Copyright HES Photo Sales

2. Former Cumberland Street Railway Station, Laurieston This B-listed beauty, a valuable part of Glasgow's transport heritage, is at risk of being reclaimed by nature unless something is done to save it. Photo: Copyright HES Photo Sales

3. Lion Chambers.jpg Lion Chambers, Hope Street. Photo: Copyright HES Photo Sales

4. Egyptian Halls, Union Street Designed by Alexander "Greek" Thomson, the continued demise of the Egyptian Halls has caused controversy for years. A new charitable organisation has been created with a view to saving the structure. Photo: Copyright Historic Environment Scotland Photo Sales