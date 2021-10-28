Help recognise East Renfrewshire’s unsung hero

The Provost’s Award is an annual opportunity to thank a dedicated volunteer for their hard work, which makes a difference to their community and the lives of many others

in East Renfrewshire.

Provost Jim Fletcher said: “Our annual Provost’s Award is a key date in my diary.

"It gives us the chance to shine a spotlight on the excellent work of those who make an outstanding contribution within East Renfrewshire.

"This year, the continued challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic have really highlighted just how valuable the efforts of our volunteers are each and every day.

"We want to recognise a local person who has continued to support their community throughout 2021 and as a small token of our appreciation crown them as Citizen of the Year.

"I would encourage all residents to submit a nomination on the council’s website.”

In 2020, Thornliebank resident, Alison McGown was named Citizen of the Year thanks to her wide range of volunteering work within her local community.

As the driving force and founding member of Thornliebank Together, Alison played a key role in supporting the local community during the council’s Participatory

Budgeting project in 2019.

Throughout Covid-19, Alison has also worked tirelessly to tackle food inequality in Thornliebank, working with partners to operate Thornliebank Foodshare from Thorntree Hall.