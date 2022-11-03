Officers believe that the pack was released in the Strachur area after initial reports of the sightings on Friday, October 28.

Locals, land-users and outdoors enthusiasts have been warned to steer clear of the infamously short-tempered mammals which will fight to the death to protect their young.

Dog walkers have been told to keep their pet on a leash and ‘back away slowly’ if they spot a boar.

It is understood that one local woman and her dog were both injured during a weekend encounter with an enraged sow.

An investigation is underway to establish where the boar have came from and if they have been released illegally.

Wild boar can regularly be seen in many parts of the country, often having escaped from farms despite officially being extinct in the UK.

In October 2021, packs of "massive" wild boar were spotted around Loch Ness running in front of cars.

Both hogs and sows have massive, dangerous tusks. (pic: Getty Images)

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "Police received a report of wild boar being released in the Strachur area on Friday, 28 October, 2022, and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

"Although boar are generally peaceful animals, we ask that the public do not approach or attempt to feed them as they can be very protective of their young.