Provost plants a tree to mark Jubilee

Provost Gary Pews planting the Tai –Haku in Woodhead Park

Her Majesty and The Prince of Wales planted the first Jubilee tree in the grounds of Windsor Castle a year ago to mark the launch of the Queen’s Green Canopy.

As part of the initiative Provost Gary Pews has now planted a Tai-Haku (Great White Cherry) tree in Woodhead Park in Kirkintilloch in honour of Her Majesty.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tai-Haku means ‘Big White’ in Japanese, hence its common name of ‘Great White Cherry’.

The Latin name for the species is Prunus serrulata. Tai-Haku is now extinct in Japan but has been revived from a single specimen found in a garden in Sussex, England.

Provost Pews said: “The Queen’s Green Canopy initiative is a fitting tribute to the Queen who has championed the protection of trees throughout her reign and planted more than 1,500 trees all over the world.

“The Great White Cherry tree is a magnificent species which grows to between five and six metres in height and produces beautiful white flowers in the spring time.

"With a life span of around 30 years the tree will be a long standing, sustainable tribute to Her Majesty.”

So far over 150 trees have been planted in Scotland and Provost Pews hopes more individuals and groups in East Dunbartonshire will get involved.

He continued: “It would be lovely to see many more trees planted in East Dunbartonshire as part of the initiative to mark the Platinum Jubilee.

"The official tree planting season runs between October and March, but tree planting will commence again in October, through to the end of the Jubilee year.

"Anyone keen to get involved should visit the the Queen’s Green Canopy website where there is lots of information on how to take part.”

As well as inviting the planting of new trees, the Queen’s Green Canopy will dedicate a network of 70 ancient woodlands across the United Kingdom and identify 70 ancient trees to celebrate Her Majesty’s 70 years of service.