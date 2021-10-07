Special service to mark 50 years since Clarkston disaster

A section of the road at Clarkston Toll after a faulty gas main exploded killing 20 shoppers and injuring hundreds in October 1971

East Renfrewshire Council will mark the day with a special service at the memorial tree in Clarkston Halls car park for the families of victims and survivors.

There will also be a minute’s silence held across East Renfrewshire at 2.50pm on the anniversary, the time the explosion happened.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deputy provost Betty Cunningham said: “It is extremely important that the day is marked and we remember those who were lost.

"The commemoration will give the families of victims and the survivors an opportunity to pay their respects and the minute’s silence will allow everyone to stop in a moment of reflection.”

Also on the day, Greenbank, St Aidan’s, St Joseph’s and Willamwood churches will be open to anyone for private prayer and reflection from 2-4pm and 6-7pm.