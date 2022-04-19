Still time to travel back through 60 years of sensational art and culture

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The exhibition features some of Robert Lillie’s own artwork

Highlights from six decades of artistic inspiration are currently ondisplay as the Lillie Art Gallery in Milngavie marks a magical milestone.

'The Lillie at 60' features artworks which were originally part of Robert Lillie’s bequest in 1949, as well as works by Robert himself, his sister Jane and Michael Bowley – architect of the popular institution.It includes selected works which have been added to the permanent collection by purchase, gift, bequest and commission since the gallery's opening in 1962.

The current collecting policy focuses on fine and applied art by talents who are Scottish by birth or residence.

Enjoy 60 years of sensational art and culture

'The Lillie at 60' is on at the gallery in Station Road until April 28.

Highlights include landscapes, portraits and still life works in a variety of media - paying tribute to Robert Lillie’s devotion to art.

It's free to enter and you can also enjoy the stunning Glasgow Society of Women Artists (GSWA) exhibition, which too will come to an end on April 28.

The society's membership of over 200 artists and lay members covers allgenres of creativity with painters, sculptors, textile artists, photographers, print makers and silversmiths within its ranks.

Carol Dewart, GSWA president, said, "In 1882 eight women, some of the first students at The Glasgow School of Art, formed a society known as The Glasgow Society of Lady Artists.

"In 1975, it was re-established as The Glasgow Society of Women Artists.

"Although attitudes to female artists have progressed since 1882, today's society is indebted to the determination of all the women who have worked so hard to be recognised as equals within the very male dominated art world."

The gallery is open on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10am-1pm and 2-5pm, and on Wednesday from 2-5pm.

Entry is free.