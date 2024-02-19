Sasha Gardiner has stepped down from the role as Queen-elect for personal reasons

​The committee placed the statement on their Facebook page which reads as follows: “It is with great sadness that the Lanimer Committee must advise that our Lanimer Queen Elect, Sasha Gardiner of New Lanark Primary School has taken the difficult decision to withdraw from the role due to personal reasons.

"The Lanimer Committee would like to thanks Sasha for her participation and wish her family all the very best.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We would ask that everyone respects Sasha and her family’s privacy in coming to this very difficult decision.”

Lacey Steele will now take over the role of Lanimer Queen for 2024

The committee also made the announcement “The Lanark Lanimer Committee is delighted to announce that Lacey Steele from New Lanark Primary School has been selected as the Lanimer Queen Elect for 2024.

“We are also delighted to announce that Aimee Watson from Kirkfieldbank Primary School has been selected by Lanimer Queen Elect Lacey to be one of her Chief Maids in this year’s Lanimer Court.