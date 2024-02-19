The Lanimer Committee made a shock announcement at the weekend that the Queen-elect, Sasha Gardiner was stepping down
The committee placed the statement on their Facebook page which reads as follows: “It is with great sadness that the Lanimer Committee must advise that our Lanimer Queen Elect, Sasha Gardiner of New Lanark Primary School has taken the difficult decision to withdraw from the role due to personal reasons.
"The Lanimer Committee would like to thanks Sasha for her participation and wish her family all the very best.
"We would ask that everyone respects Sasha and her family’s privacy in coming to this very difficult decision.”
The committee also made the announcement “The Lanark Lanimer Committee is delighted to announce that Lacey Steele from New Lanark Primary School has been selected as the Lanimer Queen Elect for 2024.
“We are also delighted to announce that Aimee Watson from Kirkfieldbank Primary School has been selected by Lanimer Queen Elect Lacey to be one of her Chief Maids in this year’s Lanimer Court.
In a further statement, they announced that “Lanark Lanimer Committee are delighted to announce that Rosie Jardine from Lanark Grammar School will join the 2024 Court as a Lady in Waiting.”