These 11 historic Glasgow buildings are at risk of vanishing forever

From over-zealous slum clearances, and downright neglect, to questionable planning decisions, (often suspicious) fires, and the construction of motorways through once bustling and architecturally valuable neighbourhoods, the city fathers haven’t always got it right.
And, sadly, a quick virtual thumb through the Buildings at Risk Register for Scotland tells us that mistakes continue to be made and feet continue to be dragged.
Join us as we take a closer look at 11 historic Glasgow structures that are under threat of vanishing forever unless something is done.
