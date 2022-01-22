Buchanan Street from St Enochs Station 1960
Buchanan Street from St Enochs Station 1960

11 lost Glasgow shops you'll remember - in pictures

As it looks like M&S on Sauchiehall Street is set to close down, we take a look at other lost Glasgow shops.

By Rosalind Erskine
Saturday, 22nd January 2022, 9:00 am

From Watt Brothers to Rowans, these long gone Glasgow stores remain in our memories.

A view of the interior of Rowans Store in Buchanan Street.

Exterior of an Ann Summers shop on Sauchiehall Street.

Exterior of Henry Burton & Co, men's outfitters at the corner of Buchanan Street, June 1992.

Who remembers spending ages browsing the catalogues in Argos?

