12 lost Glasgow clubs you'll remember - from The Tunnel to The Shack

Whether you're still a regular club-goer or prefer a quiet night in these days, you're sure to have fond memories of some of Glasgow's legendary nightclubs. Here we take a look back at some of the best, how many do you remember?
The Arches was a much-loved arts venue underneath Central Station. Club nights began back in 1992 and Slam was one of the most popular nights of all, with plenty of 90s techno and electronic music. The clubs late licence was revoked in 2015 and it went into administration shortly after. It's now home to street food and events venue, Platform.
Photo: John Devlin
Arguably one of the best small music venues in the city, Barfly hosted the likes of Arctic Monkeys and Bloc Party, as well as some cracking club nights.
Photo: Google
Formerly a flagship cinema, the ABC was converted into a club and bought over by the Academy Music Group in 2009. Populated by Indie kids, the club became hugely popular for gigs and its legendary club nights. Sadly, following the fire at the Glasgow School of Art in June 2018, the building the ABC housed was severely damaged forcing the club to shut down.
Photo: Chris Downer\Geograph
One of the only clubs on this list as famous for its Unders as it was its Overs, Archaos occasionally played host to footballers, models and even a Hollywood star in the form of Charlie Sheen.
Photo: Google