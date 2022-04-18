12 photos of Glasgow in the Victorian era - Great Western Road, Argyle Street and other major Glasgow locations

During the Victorian era, Glasgow grew to become one of the biggest and most important cities in the world, a centre of industry and trade.

It was during this time that many major streets, buildings and landmarks in the city were created or developed.

Take a look back with us at these 12 photographs from Victorian era Glasgow.

1 . Old Glasgow 1890: The Necropolis graveyard in Glasgow. Photo: London Stereoscopic Company

2 . Old Glasgow 1870: A bridge over the River Clyde as seen from the Sailors' Home. Photo: Hulton Archive

3 . Old Glasgow 1875: Great Western Road. Photo: London Stereoscopic Company

4 . Old Glasgow 1895: St Enoch's Hotel in Glasgow, behind the railway station, opened in 1878. Photo: London Stereoscopic Company