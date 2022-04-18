12 photos of Glasgow in the Victorian era - Great Western Road, Argyle Street and other major Glasgow locations

During the Victorian era, Glasgow grew to become one of the biggest and most important cities in the world, a centre of industry and trade.
It was during this time that many major streets, buildings and landmarks in the city were created or developed.
Take a look back with us at these 12 photographs from Victorian era Glasgow.
1. Old Glasgow
1890: The Necropolis graveyard in Glasgow.
Photo: London Stereoscopic Company
2. Old Glasgow
1870: A bridge over the River Clyde as seen from the Sailors' Home.
Photo: Hulton Archive
3. Old Glasgow
1875: Great Western Road.
Photo: London Stereoscopic Company
4. Old Glasgow
1895: St Enoch's Hotel in Glasgow, behind the railway station, opened in 1878.
Photo: London Stereoscopic Company