1895: Sauchiehall street.

12 photos of Glasgow in the Victorian era - Great Western Road, Argyle Street and other major Glasgow locations

Glasgow was once known as the ‘second city of the empire’.

By Jamie Callaghan
Monday, 18th April 2022, 10:43 am

During the Victorian era, Glasgow grew to become one of the biggest and most important cities in the world, a centre of industry and trade.

It was during this time that many major streets, buildings and landmarks in the city were created or developed.

Take a look back with us at these 12 photographs from Victorian era Glasgow.

1. Old Glasgow

1890: The Necropolis graveyard in Glasgow.

Photo: London Stereoscopic Company

2. Old Glasgow

1870: A bridge over the River Clyde as seen from the Sailors' Home.

Photo: Hulton Archive

3. Old Glasgow

1875: Great Western Road.

Photo: London Stereoscopic Company

4. Old Glasgow

1895: St Enoch's Hotel in Glasgow, behind the railway station, opened in 1878.

Photo: London Stereoscopic Company

Victorian
