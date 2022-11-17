12 photos of Hogmanay celebrations in Glasgow's George Square in 1990 and 2000

Do you remember these Hogmanay parties?

Hogmanay is a time for celebration – often followed by sore heads.

George Square used to be the big party for Glaswegians, with thousands of people turning it to celebrate the New Year countdown together.

Unfortunately, the plug was pulled on the event just over a decade ago.

We took a look through the archive at the Hogmanay parties from 1990 and 2000.

1. Hogmanay at George Sq The crowd in 1990. Photo: Stephen Mansfield Photo Sales

2. Hogmanay at George Sq Celebrations in 1990. Photo: Stephen Mansfield Photo Sales

3. Hogmanay at George Sq A recreation of the classic Duke of Wellington statue. Photo: Robert Perry Photo Sales

4. Hogmanay at George Sq Fireworks in 1990. Photo: ALLAN MILLIGAN Photo Sales