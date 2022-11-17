12 photos of Hogmanay celebrations in Glasgow's George Square in 1990 and 2000
By Jamie Callaghan
Hogmanay is a time for celebration – often followed by sore heads.
George Square used to be the big party for Glaswegians, with thousands of people turning it to celebrate the New Year countdown together.
Unfortunately, the plug was pulled on the event just over a decade ago.
We took a look through the archive at the Hogmanay parties from 1990 and 2000.
