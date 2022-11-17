Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
A conga line in 1990.
A conga line in 1990.

12 photos of Hogmanay celebrations in Glasgow's George Square in 1990 and 2000

Do you remember these Hogmanay parties?

By Jamie Callaghan
4 minutes ago

Hogmanay is a time for celebration – often followed by sore heads.

George Square used to be the big party for Glaswegians, with thousands of people turning it to celebrate the New Year countdown together.

Unfortunately, the plug was pulled on the event just over a decade ago.

We took a look through the archive at the Hogmanay parties from 1990 and 2000.

1. Hogmanay at George Sq

The crowd in 1990.

Photo: Stephen Mansfield

Photo Sales

2. Hogmanay at George Sq

Celebrations in 1990.

Photo: Stephen Mansfield

Photo Sales

3. Hogmanay at George Sq

A recreation of the classic Duke of Wellington statue.

Photo: Robert Perry

Photo Sales

4. Hogmanay at George Sq

Fireworks in 1990.

Photo: ALLAN MILLIGAN

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
GlasgowGeorge Square