13 photos of music festivals in Glasgow in the 90s and 00s

A crowd of 50,000 music fans gathered in George Square for the Glasgow's Big Day concert in June 1990.
With further announcements this week on the TRNSMT line-up, we take a look back at music festivals in Glasgow.

By Rosalind Erskine
Saturday, 19th February 2022, 9:00 am

From T in the Park at Strathclyde Country Park to Glasgow’s Big Day festival in 1990, here’s a range of festivals from days gone by.

Photo: Allan Milligan

A music fan takes a nap on the pavement after the Glasgow's Big Day concert in June 1990.

Photo: Allan Milligan

Gig on the Green in 2001.

Photo: TSPL

Paul Bassett, director, launches the Mayfest 1997 programme in Glasgow.

Photo: TSPL

