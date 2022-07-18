Picture: TSPL
13 pictures of people enjoying the Glasgow Fair holiday

It may be hard to imagine now but there was a time, not so long ago, when the whole of Glasgow would virtually shut down for the last two weeks of July.

By Rosalind Erskine
Monday, 18th July 2022, 12:09 pm

It was known as the Glasgow Fair Fortnight, and in times gone by, factories, shipyards and businesses would close down completely, heralding a mass exodus of the city as workers and their families headed to the seaside to enjoy some well-earned time off. Today, on this year’s Fair Monday, we take a look back at people from Glasgow enjoying this holiday

1. Glasgow Fair Fortnight

A close up of the big wheel at Aberdeen Fun Fair during the Glasgow Fair holiday in 1954.

Photo: TSPL

2. Glasgow Fair Fortnight

A mother persuades her little boy to go into the sea at Portobello Beach during the fair fortnight in 1961.

Photo: TSPL

3. Glasgow Fair Fortnight

Ayr beach during the Glasgow Fair in 1955.

Photo: TSPL

4. Glasgow Fair Fortnight

Ayr beach on the first week of Glasgow Fair Fortnight in 2000, with three-year-old Jade Henderson of Robroyston splashing in the Firth of Clyde with the Isle of Arran in the background.

Photo: TSPL

