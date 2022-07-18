13 pictures of people enjoying the Glasgow Fair holiday

It was known as the Glasgow Fair Fortnight, and in times gone by, factories, shipyards and businesses would close down completely, heralding a mass exodus of the city as workers and their families headed to the seaside to enjoy some well-earned time off. Today, on this year’s Fair Monday, we take a look back at people from Glasgow enjoying this holiday
1. Glasgow Fair Fortnight
A close up of the big wheel at Aberdeen Fun Fair during the Glasgow Fair holiday in 1954.
Photo: TSPL
2. Glasgow Fair Fortnight
A mother persuades her little boy to go into the sea at Portobello Beach during the fair fortnight in 1961.
Photo: TSPL
3. Glasgow Fair Fortnight
Ayr beach during the Glasgow Fair in 1955.
Photo: TSPL
4. Glasgow Fair Fortnight
Ayr beach on the first week of Glasgow Fair Fortnight in 2000, with three-year-old Jade Henderson of Robroyston splashing in the Firth of Clyde with the Isle of Arran in the background.
Photo: TSPL