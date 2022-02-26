The Glasgow Garden Festival was located on Pacific Quay.
The Glasgow Garden Festival was located on Pacific Quay.

15 pictures of the Glasgow Garden Festival in 1980 - part 2

We take another trip down memory lane with these archive pictures of the Glasgow Garden Festival.

By Rosalind Erskine
Saturday, 26th February 2022, 9:00 am

The Glasgow Garden Festival was the first international event to be held in Glasgow in over 50 years following the Empire Exhibition in 1938 and arguably marked a turning point in the fortunes of the biggest city in Scotland. With substantial investment in the event, the Festival signalled a rebirth of the city from a historically industrial city to a hub of culture with Glasgow being named as the European City of Culture in 1990.

If you visited, you may remember the Coca Cola rollercoaster and the Clydesdale Bank tower. Here we take another look back at he hugely successful Garden Festival, which attracted over 4 million visitors to the city, making the Glasgow event the most popular of the five Garden Festivals held across the UK. Take a look at part one of our look back at the Glasgow Garden Festival here.

1. Glasgow Garden Festival 1988

Vernon Smith was the 1,000,000th passenger on the Glasgow Garden Festival Tram, August 1988.

Photo: Allan Milligan

Photo Sales

2. Glasgow Garden Festival 1988

Two little girls wheel away their treasure - Glasgow Garden Festival sells off its plants and soft landscaping as the Festival comes to an end in November 1988.

Photo: Allan Milligan

Photo Sales

3. Glasgow Garden Festival 1988

TV presenter Paul Coia pours champagne for Keith Dunn, here with his wife and daughters. Mr Dunn was the 1,000,000th visitor to the Glasgow Garden Festival in June 1988.

Photo: Brian Stewart

Photo Sales

4. Glasgow Garden Festival 1988

The then Scotsman newspaper editor Magnus Linklater presents Debbie Greenwood with a cheque for Telethon 88 at Glasgow Garden Festival in May 1988. Three men dressed as garden gnomes look on.

Photo: Bob Nicholson

Photo Sales
GlasgowScotland
Next Page
Page 1 of 4