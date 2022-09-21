Register
An aerial view of Govan shipyard on the Clyde.
16 photos of '60s Glasgow - including Celtic Park, the Gorbals, George Square and Govan docks

Glasgow has changed a lot since these photographs were taken.

By Jamie Callaghan
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 2:00 pm
Updated Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 8:12 am

We took a look back through the archives to find these great photos of Glasgow from the 1960s.

While it’s been less than six decades since most of these pictures were taken, many of these buildings have changed a lot – with some even demolished.

Do you have recognise all these buildings?

1. '60s Glasgow

Housing at Blairdardie South.

Photo: Gordon Rule Ian Brand

2. '60s Glasgow

Exterior of Warren's Albert Ballroom and School of Dancing in Bath Street - June 1965.

Photo: Unknown

3. '60s Glasgow

A view of the Gorbals from across the Clyde in Glasgow Green.

Photo: Gordon Rule

4. '60s Glasgow

Housing at Sighthill.

Photo: TSPL

