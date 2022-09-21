16 photos of '60s Glasgow - including Celtic Park, the Gorbals, George Square and Govan docks
Glasgow has changed a lot since these photographs were taken.
By Jamie Callaghan
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 2:00 pm
Updated
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 8:12 am
We took a look back through the archives to find these great photos of Glasgow from the 1960s.
While it’s been less than six decades since most of these pictures were taken, many of these buildings have changed a lot – with some even demolished.
Do you have recognise all these buildings?
Page 1 of 4