16 pictures showing Old Firm games of the past - from the 60s to 00s

From the Tennent’s Scottish Cup of the 90s to games in the 60s with Alex Ferguson, we take a look back at Old Firm games of the past.
1. Old Firm games of the past
Celtic v Rangers, 1-0, Celtic Park, SPL, 8/5/2004 - Henrik Larsson leaps over rangers Fernando Ricksen
Photo: David Moir
2. Old Firm games of the past
Old Firm Rangers v Celtic football match at Ibrox in December 2002. Celtic's Neil Lennon clashes with Rangers' Neil McCann.
Photo: Phil Wilkinson
3. Old Firm games of the past
Rangers fans during Tennents Cup Third Round Match at Celtic Park on Sunday 9th January 2005.
Photo: Stephen Mansfield
4. Old Firm games of the past
Celtic v Rangers at Ibrox in the Scottish League Cup final in 1964. Rangers with the trophy after beating Celtic 2-1.
Photo: Unknown