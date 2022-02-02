Picture: Getty Images
Picture: Getty Images

16 pictures showing Old Firm games of the past - from the 60s to 00s

With the first Old Firm game of 2022 set to kick off tonight, we take a look back at games from the past.

By Rosalind Erskine
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 3:56 pm

From the Tennent’s Scottish Cup of the 90s to games in the 60s with Alex Ferguson, we take a look back at Old Firm games of the past.

1. Old Firm games of the past

Celtic v Rangers, 1-0, Celtic Park, SPL, 8/5/2004 - Henrik Larsson leaps over rangers Fernando Ricksen

Photo: David Moir

Photo Sales

2. Old Firm games of the past

Old Firm Rangers v Celtic football match at Ibrox in December 2002. Celtic's Neil Lennon clashes with Rangers' Neil McCann.

Photo: Phil Wilkinson

Photo Sales

3. Old Firm games of the past

Rangers fans during Tennents Cup Third Round Match at Celtic Park on Sunday 9th January 2005.

Photo: Stephen Mansfield

Photo Sales

4. Old Firm games of the past

Celtic v Rangers at Ibrox in the Scottish League Cup final in 1964. Rangers with the trophy after beating Celtic 2-1.

Photo: Unknown

Photo Sales
Old FirmAlex Ferguson
Next Page
Page 1 of 4