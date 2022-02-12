20 photos taking you back to Glasgow in 1990

For many this won’t seem too far ago, but here’s 20 pictures taking you back over three decades to life in Glasgow in 1990.
1. Glasgow in 1990
American actor Don Johnson leads the USSR team into Glasgow's Celtic Park for the European Special Olympics in July 1990.
Photo: TSPL
2. Glasgow in 1990
Exterior of Brian McCann Goldsmiths and jeweller in Glasgow, August 1990.
Photo: Allan Milligan
3. Glasgow in 1990
A music fan takes a nap on the pavement after the Glasgow's Big Day concert in June 1990.
Photo: TSPL
4. Glasgow in 1990
A Glasgow man in a tartan bunnet selling the Daily Record in August 1990.
Photo: TSPL